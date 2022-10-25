In Vadodara, 19 Detained After Communal Clash Between Two Groups; Police Attacked

In Gujarat, 19 people have been detained in connection with a clash that broke out between two communities over the bursting of firecrackers in Vadodara's Panigate area on the occasion of Diwali.

As per sources, people were celebrating Diwali and bursting firecrackers when the festival soon turned into vandalism. The incident happened on Monday night when a motorcycle parked in the area caught fire after a rocket firecracker fell on it. Following this stone-pelting was reported which later escalated and many vehicles were set on fire. Several shops were vandalised and many vehicles were torched as streetlights were turned off.

The Vadodara police arrived at the incident spot after receiving the information and began patrolling. Petrol bombs were hurled at police officials when they patrolled the area in a bid to restore law and order. However, the police later managed to control the situation and detained 19 people on the basis of the CCTV footage. According to police officials, the area is highly sensitive and three incidents of riots have already taken place in the last 4 months in the same area.

DCP Yashpal Jaganiya spoke to the media and said, "An incident of stone pelting occurred near the Muslim Medical center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot and took the necessary action. The situation completely is under control now. CCTVs are being checked and eyewitnesses are being questioned. A probe is underway.

(Image: ANI)