In Varanasi, Former BJP MLA Thrashed By Youths In Viral Video For Alleged Molestation

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday launched an investigation after a viral video showed former BJP MLA Maya Shankar Pathak from Varanasi being thrashed by a group of youths for allegedly molesting a girl from their college.

"Police are checking the authenticity of the viral video. No complaint has been received from any of the parties involved," said Abhishek Pandey, Circle Officer, Pindra

Pathak is the chairman of the institution. No complaints have been received in connection with the incident yet.

The viral video showed Pathak sitting on a chair and holding his ears, while a group of men surrounded him and beat him in the Chaubepur area of Varanasi.

Varanasi: Maya Shankar Pathak, a former BJP MLA, was beaten up by a group of people in Chaubepur area on January 9 for allegedly molesting a girl student of a college owned by him.



In a statement later, Pathak claimed that the incident was politically motivated and he had just sent away a girl who came to speak to him regarding a speech she was preparing.

"About eight days back, the student came to me regarding a speech she was preparing for January 26. I shooed her away saying she couldn't do it. For that, some people belonging to a political party and caste beat me up yesterday. It was politically motivated," Pathak said in a viral video.

