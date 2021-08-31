In Vazegate, Disgraced Ex-cop Sachin Vaze Admitted To Hospital For 'heart' Treatment

Arrested, disgraced and behind bars in the Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder cases, sacked former Mumbai Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was on Tuesday admitted to a private hospital for treatment of his 'heart ailment'. A senior police officer from Bhiwandi confirmed that Vaze has been admitted to SS Hospital and Research Centre in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, after months of staying under judicial custody at the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai.

The development comes after special judge Prashant R Sitre on Monday refused to grant the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the custody of Vaze for questioning in the case and allowed his plea to get admitted to a private hospital for treatment of his 'heart ailment'. 'The cost of treatment is to be borne by Vaze and his family', the court had said.

Court gives nod for treatment of Sachin Vaze

NIA, which is probing the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case, had sought to extend the judicial custody of the prime accused Sachin Vaze for two more days. Vaze's custody was set to end by September 6 but the NIA sought to extend it till September 8. Vaze's Advocate Pasbola, however, objected to the same and said doctors at government-run JJ Hospital, where the Vaze had been earlier this month, had advised him to undergo a bypass surgery without any delay.

The judge, while allowing Vaze to get admitted to a private hospital, directed the Taloja prison superintendent to submit his medical report before the court every 15 days.

Sachin Vaze has languished in Taloja jail since April 9, 2021. He was arrested after it came to light that he was the main suspect in the incident of a bomb-laden Mahindra Scorpio car being found parked near the residence of the Ambani family at Mumbai's Carmichael road, which also turned out to be linked to the mysterious death of the original owner of the car - Mansukh Hiran. Incredibly, Vaze, under the Commissionership of Param Bir Singh, had been tasked with investigating the Antilia bomb scare case till his own connection surfaced. The saga around his arrest has, among other things, also witnessed Param Bir Singh and Anil Deshmukh being forced out of their erstwhile posts as the Mumbai CP and Maharashtra Home Minister respectively.

(With PTI inputs)