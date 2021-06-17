In Vazegate, NIA's Raid at Pradeep Sharma's NGO Yields Big Evidence Cache After His Arrest

Troubles has mounted for Pradeep Sharma in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, a significant plot in the larger Antilia bomb scare case, as after over 13 hours of thorough interrogation, the National Investigation Agency has walked away from his NGO named PS Foundation with a bag full of evidence. The investigation agency, which raided his Andheri-based NGO early morning, has found and seized documents and electronic gadgets which included a printer, and left his office near about 8 pm. This comes after Pradeep Sharma was arrested earlier in the day.

Pradeep Sharma Sent To 11 Days NIA Custody

Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested on Thursday morning, along with Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav by the NIA, has been sent to 11-days custody by the court after the NIA sought 14-day custody. The NIA, during the proceedings earlier in the day, had submitted before the court that Pradeep Sharma's custody was required because it has come to light that he was involved in the businessman Mansukh Hiren's murder. According to NIA, the two people earlier arrested by the investigative agency- Satish and Manish have admitted their role in the murder of Mansukh Hiren while also admitting that they had contacted Pradeep Sharma and Sachin Vaze after eliminating Mansukh Hiren. The NIA argued before the court that it needs custody of Pradeep Sharma to investigate the entire racket and that Pradeep Sharma can be confronted with Satish, Manish, Santosh Shelar, and Anand Jadhav.

"We need to confront them with IP data, footages, and cash seized. Gelatin-laden Scorpio incident also needs to be probed. They are also involved in planting explosives in the vehicle," the NIA said.

Arguing against NIA custody, Pradeep Sharma's lawyer said Pradeep was always cooperative in the investigation. "They (NIA) searched his residence and his offices. They want to investigate, they can, but giving custody is not something fair," Pradeep Sharma's advocate said. In a rebuttal to his claim that Pradeep Sharma always cooperated with the probe, NIA said, "Pradeep Sharma was called for an inquiry, but he misled the investigation. Now we arrested him because we have the concrete evidence and to unearth the entire conspiracy we need 14 days custody."

After hearing both the sides, the court granted NIA an 11 days custody of Pradeep Sharma.

After getting custody of Pradeep Sharma, the NIA also filed an application for custody of former Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane while submitting that they want to confront Sunil Mane with Pradeep Sharma and other accomplices. Sunil Mane dismissed from Mumbai Police after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia bomb scare.

Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren murder

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh, and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC since upheld by the Supreme Court. Vaze, meanwhile, has been sent to judicial custody at Taloja jail till April 23 in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, while the Maharashtra govt has ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rouge' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI is also probing Anil Deshmukh whereas the ED has also filed a case.

(Credit-PTI)