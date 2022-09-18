Tensions erupted in West Bengal due to the unusual death of a person in public custody in the Gangajalghati police station area of Bankura on Saturday. The family of the deceased has been protesting in front of the Gangajalghati police station since Sunday morning demanding an inquiry into how the man died in police custody.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Amrit Bauri of Govindam village. The family of the deceased has alleged that they were not informed of Amrit Bauri’s arrest. Amrit Bauri was arrested on Thursday and was supposed to be presented before the court on Friday.

It is alleged that on Saturday morning, Amrit's wife was asked to come to the police station along with some members of her family. Later, police informed the family that Amrit had committed suicide on Friday. Tension prevailed in the Govinddham area soon after the information spread.

Gangajalghati police station officials said that Amrit was found hanging from a noose in the bathroom. Bankura Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Verma reached Gangajalghati police station after receiving the information about the incident and assured to investigate the matter.