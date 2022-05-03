In West Bengal's Berhampore, Woman Fatally Stabbed To Death; Assailant Arrested By Police

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a young man in West Bengal’s Berhampore region. According to the police, Sutapa Chowdhury, a college student, was killed by the accused Sushanta Chowdhury of Malda on Monday. The accused has been apprehended.

The college student was fatally stabbed by the accused, whom, the police claimed was known to her, in front of her house in Berhampore. According to the video evidence accessed by the police, the assailant slit the girl’s throat in front of her neighbours on the street. The accused allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to open fire on the onlookers who tried to stop him. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital by the bystanders where she was declared brought dead.

Accused in Berhampore murder arrested

The Police soon nabbed the accused, identified as Sushanta Chowdhury of Malda after he went on the run after the crime. The Police alerted all stations and set checkpoints to nab him. The accused was arrested in Samserganj on Monday night with a fake toy gun and a knife in his possession. According to the Police, the accused was involved in a relationship with the young girl who was killed. Further investigation is currently underway.

Mamata Banerjee calls Hanskhali rape and murder – a case of suicide

The latest killing is another addition to the long list of violence against women being reported in West Bengal. Earlier last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a highly controversial statement, dubbed the Hanskhali rape and murder as a case of suicide. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was speaking in an administrative review meeting when she said that the suicide case was being shown as that of rape and murder by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to 'defame' the state of West Bengal.

Stating that she will not let Bengal become like Hathras or Unnao, she pulled up the administrators, saying "Why did you take so much time in receiving the information about what happened with the family? Why do you not keep tabs on the natural and unnatural deaths in your area? The family has given different versions of the incident to our police and the CBI…"

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim was allegedly gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends. The Hanskhali rape & murder case is presently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Image: REPUBLICWORLD