Incarcerated Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Acquitted In 1 Out Of 2 UAPA Cases; To Remain In Jail

In relief for incarcerated MLA Akhil Gogoi, a special NIA court acquitted him on Tuesday in the UAPA case filed against him at the Chabua Police Station. Arrested by the NIA in December 2019 for his alleged role in violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, he is currently admitted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. Contesting as an Independent candidate in Sibsagar, Gogoi created history by becoming the first Assamese to win an election from behind the bars after trouncing BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwar with a margin of 11,875 votes.

As per the police, a crowd of 6000 persons led by Gogoi caused an economic blockade and pelting of stones on December 9, 2019, with an aim to murder personnel on duty. The Sibsagar MLA was charge-sheeted under Sections 120-B, 143, 147, 148, 149, 307,326,333,353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 16 of the UAPA. Three other persons namely Jagjit Gohain, Bhaskarjit Phukan and Bhupen Gogoi were also arraigned as accused in the case.

Special NIA judge Pranjal Das noted, "If the contents of the speech of A-1 Sri Akhil Gogoi do not contain instigation of violence, etc., simply the statements by some of the witnesses about A-1 giving provocative speech leading to violence could not relied on in my considered view to impose criminal liability on A-1 Sri Akhil Gogoi. In the large gatherings, where speeches are delivered on contentious issues, it is possible for the crowd to get excited and some unruly elements therein might take undue advantage of the situation to indulge in unacceptable behaviour. The omission on the part of A-1 as revealed by the statements of some witnesses is that after some vandalism started, he did not do anything to stop it."

'No terrorist act done'

"In view of the materials on record as discussed above, I am of the considered opinion that the omissions and commissions of A-

1 revealed by the materials cannot be prima-facie said to be a terrorist act done with the intention of threatening unity, integrity,

sovereignty and security of India or a terrorist act done with the intention to strike terror in the people," the judge added. While Akhil Gogoi, Jagjit Gohain and Bhupen Gogoi were discharged from the case, the court framed charges against Bhaskarjit Phukan under Sections 144 and 148 of the Indian Penal Code. However, the Raijor Dal president will not be released as another UAPA case is pending against him.