Income Tax Department Busts Fake Currency Racket Operating In 5 States Including Delhi-NCR

The Income Tax Department on Monday conducted multiple raid operations on a huge network of fake currency racketeers who generated cash via fake billing. The search operations were carried out at 42 premises across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa. The press release issued by the Income Tax Department on Tuesday revealed that documents having accommodation entries of Rs 500 crore have been found and seized by the officials.

Documents evidencing accommodation entries of more than Rs 500 cr were seized.During the search, cash of Rs. 2.37 cr & jewellery worth Rs. 2.89 cr has been found along with 17 bank lockers, which are yet to be operated. Further probe underway: Central Board of Direct Taxes https://t.co/wfcCplSPo6 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Income Tax Department conducts raid at 5 places including Delhi-NCR

Income Tax Department's release revealed that the staff members of fake currency rackets were using several shell firms to layer unaccounted money and do cash withdrawals using fake currency bills and unsecured loans. Not only this, the members of these rackets acted as dummy directors or partners of these shell entities and they also managed & control all the bank accounts. 'The recorded statements of all the entry operators including their dummy partners/ employees, the cash handlers and the covered beneficiaries clearly validate the entire money trail,' read the statement.

Some of the individuals raided by the Income Tax Department were also found to be registered as beneficial owners in multiple bank accounts and lockers that were functional under the names of their family members, employees and shell entities. The department informed that the matter of how these individuals were managing these accounts online in collusion with bank officials is under further investigation. From 42 search operations, Rs 2.37 crore and jewellery worth Rs 2.89 crores have been seized along with 17 bank lockers which are yet to be operated.

(With ANI inputs)