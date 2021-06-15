Income Tax Department Revokes Charitable Organisation Tax Exemption Of PFI

In a major economical crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Income Tax Department revoked the tax exemption after it found that its activities were allegedly 'not genuine' as required to be undertaken by a legally notified charitable organisation. The department recently cancelled the registration of the Popular Front of India (PFI) granted under section 12AA (3) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. This was granted to the organisation in August 2012. An order issued by the department in March said the tax benefit for the PFI is being 'cancelled/withdrawn' with effect from the assessment year 2016-17.

PFI's 80G benefits scrapped for 'benefiting particular community'

As per IT Department's official document, the PFI has been applying the benefits to one particular religious community violating section 13(1)(b) of the IT Act, 1961, attracting the provision of section 12AA(4)(a) of the IT Act.

The IT department has taken away the tag of the PFI being a charitable institution as defined under section 12A read with section 12AA of the Income Tax Act and also under section 80G under the same law. While section 12A/12AA specifies the scheme of taxation exemption in respect of income of charitable or religious trusts or institution, section 80G allows income tax deduction to an individual who donates to such a notified charitable or religious institution.

The IR Department further found that the PFI "was not carrying out its activities as per objects of memorandum of association (MoA) of the assessee trust or institution" and that it allegedly violated provisions of section 13(1)(b) on "account of beneficiaries of assessee belonging to one particular religious community."

How Scrapping of 80G Will Affect PFI?

The order effectively means that the PFI will now have to pay income tax and those who donate to it will not enjoy income tax exemption. The PFI, formed in 2006 in Kerala and headquartered in Delhi, has been under the probe scanner of various state police departments as well central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency on alleged charges of its and its members' involvement in money laundering crimes and terrorist activities.

The order also alleged that the activities of the organisation were 'not genuine.'

What Is 80G?

Section 80G of the Income Tax Act provides a 50 percent exemption from paying tax on donations made to funds or organizations qualifying under the act. This Section offers tax deductions on donations made to certain funds or charitable organisations with a qualifying limit not exceeding 10 percent of Adjusted Gross Total Income. The amount donated can be claimed as a deduction under Section 80G, at the time of filing income tax returns.



(Image Credits: PTI)