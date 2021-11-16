Income Tax Dept Raids Premises Of Akali MLA, Realtors In Punjab

The Income Tax department on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of several real estate developers, including Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, officials said.

An office and the farm house of Ayali, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from the Dakha assembly constituency in Ludhiana, was covered under the search action.

The raids by sleuths of the investigation wing of the Income Tax department started Tuesday morning and is underway, the officials said.

