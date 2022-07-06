Income Tax Raids Micro Labs CMD Dileep Surana In Bengaluru; 40 Locations Under Scanner

The Income Tax (IT) Department launched multi-city raids against pharmaceutical giant Micro Labs Private Limited, its CMD Dileep Surana, and Director Anand Surana on Wednesday. As many as 200 I-T officials conducted searches across 40 locations including in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Punjab, Mumbai, Delhi, and Sikkim.

The Bengaluru branch of Micro Labs Pvt Ltd, which manufactures Dolo 650 tablets, was also raided by the I-T sleuths.

(Micro Labs Chairman & Managing Director Dileep Surana)

Founded by GC Surana, Micro Labs is a family-run organisation with an annual turnover of Rs.4,083 crore. The company has 14 oral formulation plants including an injectable unit; a bulk drug facility, offices located overseas, and a strong distribution network. The reason behind the Income Tax raids is unclear.