India And China To Hold Major General-level Talks Today At Daulat Beg Oldi

India and China will be holding Major General-level talks on August 8 at Daulat Beg Oldi to discuss disengagement by Chinese side along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, informed Indian Army sources on Saturday. This is the sixth border talk between the two countries which was initiated post the violent faceoff in what came to be known as the Galwan valley clashes on June 15. The last military-level talks were held between the two countries on August 2.

Earlier this month, India and China held their fifth border talks with senior commanders of the two countries holding negotiations at Maldo, that lasted nearly 11-hours. Sources state that the Indian side doubts the sincerity of the Chinese army as they “stabbed in the back” during the Galwan clashes.

Working towards complete disengagement: MEA

On August 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India expects China to sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The two Special Representatives had agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for the smooth overall development of bilateral relations. India remains committed to this objective," said External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava.

Amid China's aggressive posturing along the LAC, India has initiated several measures against Chinese entities. In June, the government banned 59 China-based apps. It was followed by a ban on 47 more Chinese apps which primarily acted as clones of some of the banned apps.

