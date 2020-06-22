India Steps Up Security Along LAC, Deploys QRSAM In Ladakh Amid Chinese Air Activities

In a significant development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Republic TV sources have said that in the backdrop of increased activity by the Chinese Choppers, the Indian Armed Forces have deployed Surface to Air Missiles (SAM) defence system in Ladakh area. The air defence system was deployed to take care of the area and to prevent violations by the Chinese Army, sources added.

QRSAM deployed at the Eastern Ladakh Sector

Sources said that the Chinese activity was increased in the Eastern Ladakh area before the Galwan Valley incident and their choppers were spotted as they tried to enter the Indian territory. To counter any such activity by the PLA army, the Armed Forces have deployed Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile System (QRSAM) at the Eastern Ladakh Sector.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday gave the three defence forces financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out, according to ANI. This move has been taken in amid the Galwan valley face-off where 20 soldiers were martyred. Similar financial powers were given to the armed forces after the Uri attack and the Balakot aerial strikes against Pakistan.

READ | Japan deploys ballistic missiles at China-facing border after land-grab clash with India

READ | CAPF Veterans shame Rahul Gandhi 'insensitive & opportune' attack after India-China clash

Armed forces get extended financial powers

"The Vice Chiefs of the three services have been given the financial powers up to Rs 500 crore per project to acquire the required weapon systems under fast track procedures needed to fill whatever shortcomings or requirement is felt," a senior government official told ANI.

Forces allowed to change rules of engagement

Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave complete authority to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and the corps commanders to act and react as deemed fit according to the situation on the ground.

In a meeting with CDS General Rawat and the three chiefs of Armed Forces, the Defence Minister reiterated that India is a peaceful nation but the repeated acts of aggression by the Chinese has compelled the Indian Army to change the rules of engagement with the hostile neighbour. With a change in rules of engagement, the armed forces may not be bound by restrictions on the use of firearms under hostile attacks.

READ | Former PM Manmohan Singh breaks silence on India-China clash; seeks unity as Rahul attacks

READ | BJP mistrustful of Manmohan Singh's China remarks; seeks explanation for Rahul's 2008 pact