Chinese Army Retracts From Galwan Valley As India Remains Resolute Amid Faceoff; WATCH

Over the past few weeks, tensions between India and China have escalated at the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region, with China pumping in troops to intimidate India. However, India has refused to budge in the face of Chinese aggression. Republic TV has accessed two videos from the Galwan Valley where the troops of the PLA can be seen moving back after a dialogue between the two sides.

'Situation will be handled'

This development comes as India said that de-escalation talks are going on with China at military and diplomatic levels. Union Home Minister on Sunday, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance.

Shah said that India is in talks with China via both diplomatic channels and Army officers will soon meet China's People's Liberation Army. Videos of Indian Army officers and Chinese officers brawling with each other at Ladakh border have been doing the rounds on social media.

"Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow diluting India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.

'It has happened before'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also said efforts are on to resolve the border row in eastern Ladakh.

"I want to assure the country that we will not allow India's pride to be hurt under any circumstances. India has been following a clear policy of maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries and it is not a new approach; We have been following it for long. At times, a situation arises with China. It has happened before," he said.

Singh also talked about the Doklam episode of 2017, recalling that the situation then too appeared "very tense". "But we did not step back. Ultimately, we were able to resolve the situation."

The Defence Minister noted that China has also said that it wants to resolve the border issue in eastern Ladakh through diplomatic dialogue and that transgressions take place due to varying perception about the Line of Actual Control by the two sides.

"It has been India's efforts to ensure that the tension does not escalate. It should be resolved through talks at military and diplomatic levels. Negotiations are ongoing between the two countries at the military and diplomatic levels," he said.

(With agency inputs)