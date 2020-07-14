India And China Hold Fourth Round Of Military-level Talks At Chushul Border Near LAC

In order to effectively continue the disengagement process, the fourth military-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army are underway at Chushul in eastern Ladakh at the India side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The talks would also include discussion on Pangong lake, according to sources.

In major progress in de-escalation, the Chinese Army has vacated and retreated from the finger four area on Monday, as per sources. The fingers which refer to the peaks extending up to the banks of Pangong Tso Lake. According to reports, India claims patrolling rights from 'Finger 1' to 'Finger 8' while China claims from 'Finger 8' to 'Finger 4'. The Galwan violent faceoff between the two armies on June 15 occurred at Finger 4 in which 20 of the Indian Army soldiers including a commanding rank officer were martyred in the skirmish.

What happened at Galwan?

According to the sources, the violent faceoff between the two armies occurred when India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. China, which has not revealed its casualties has only admitted the loss of a Commanding rank officer while reports state that as per the intercepts, over 40 casualties have were inflicted on the Chinese side whereas the US intelligence claims 35 deaths from Chinese army personnel.

Since the border along the LAC is not demarcated, both the Chinese and Indian Army has had disputes but with both claiming the territories as their own. However, with the military-level talks after the violent faceoff in the Galwan valley, both the troops have agreed to move back its armies. Besides, Indian and Chinese armies are expected to carry out a joint verification to assess the implementation of the disengagement process once the dismantling of temporary infrastructure and withdrawal of troops by China is completed.

