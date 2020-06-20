India-China Standoff: IAF Chief Assures To Not Let Sacrifices Of Brave Soldiers Go In Vain

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday addressing the combined graduation parade at the Air Force Academy near Hyderabad spoke about the India-China stand-off. According to him, in spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached during military talks and the resulting loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved peacefully.

The AF Chief further said, "Security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared & vigilant at all times." According to him, the development at the LAC in Ladakh is a "small snapshot" of what they are required to handle at short notice. Assuring the nation that they will never let the sacrifices of the brave martyred soldiers go in vain, the IAF Chief said, "It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency."

India-China face-off

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. According to the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed.

(With ANI Inputs)