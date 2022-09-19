India In UK Condemns Violence Against Indians & Hindu Symbols In Leicester; Demands Action

After a man targeted a Hindu temple following clashes in United Kingdom's Leicester, the High Commission of India, London on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The High Commission also called on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people.

Condemning the attack, the High Commission of India in a press release said, "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks."

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

Notably, the High Commission of India's statement came in view of the violent clashes that took place first on August 28 following a cricket match between India and Pakistan and then witnessed reprisals in the last few days. The violence initially broke out in Belgrave's Melton Road after India won the Asia Cup cricket match held in Dubai against Pakistan.

Communal violence in UK's Leicester

Weeks after clashes erupted on August 28 in United Kingdom's Leicester over a cricket match between India and Pakistan, a man reportedly targeted a Hindu temple and pulled down a flag outside the religious place. Apart from this, disturbing video clips also went viral on social media.

Following the incident, the Leicestershire Police took to Twitter to said, "Our policing operation in the East Leicester area continues. There have been no further reports of disorder. We would like to thank the local community for their support in reducing tensions."

Our policing operation in the East Leicester area continues. There have been no further reports of disorder. We would like to thank the local community for their support in reducing tensions. Please report any incidents by phoning 101 or online via https://t.co/21NeszC2Pp pic.twitter.com/akN7LVrLmx — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on September 16, the Leicester police in their press release informed that there had been a total of 27 arrests in connection to the violence as part of the "policing operation in the east Leicester area". "High visibility policing patrols have continued in the area while detectives continue to carry out full investigations following arrests made," the police informed.