India Islamic Cultural Centre Board Defaced; Delhi Cops File FIR Against Unknown Persons

A day after a signboard pointing to the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the Delhi's Lodhi Road area was defaced allegedly by Hindu Sena, Delhi Police has filed an FIR. The Hindu Sena claimed that its workers were responding to “radical terrorist activities” in the world, particularly France.

Responding on the incident, Police said the posters, declaring "Jihadi Terrorist Islamic Centre", were removed immediately and an FIR registered against unknown persons at the Tughlak Road station after the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) reported the matter. "We have registered a case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act against unknown people. We are scanning CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity but have not found any relevant footage," a senior police officer said.

As per news agency PTI, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said he got to know that some of the group’s workers were behind it. “When we asked the workers (karyakartas), they said radical terrorist activities are taking place all over the world, particularly in France… Our workers expressed their anger against such activities by putting posters at the India Islamic Centre,” Gupta told reporters.

Earlier in June, Hindu Sena workers defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. Last year, the Babar Road signboard was blackened by Hindu Sena workers who demanded that the name of the road be changed.

Attacks in France

A Tunisian-origin man armed with a knife attacked worshippers in a French church in the in Mediterranean city of Nice and killed three. The attack was the third in less than two months that French authorities have attributed to Muslim extremists, including the beheading of a teacher Samuel Paty who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class after the images were re-published by the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was targeted in a 2015 terror attack.

Macron had defended the Charlie Hebdo magazine and spoken in favour of caricatures, drawing widespread criticism from Muslim majority nations, even before Paty's killing. After the killing, he said that Paty was killed, "because he embodied the Republic which comes alive every day in classrooms, the freedom that is conveyed and perpetuated in schools. Samuel Paty was killed because Islamists want our future and because they know that with quiet heroes like him, they will never have it."

He had opined that right to free speech included the "right to blasphemy", and pledged to fight against “Islamic separatism” in France. On October 2, Macron said "Islam was in crisis" and that it "plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other". Even as attack and criticism continued, Macron maintained, “We will continue, we will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism... “we will not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down”.

