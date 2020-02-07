Jaishankar Confirms India Offered To Evacuate Pakistani Students In Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

In a massive revelation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, informed the Rajya Sabha that India had offered all its neighbours - including Pakistan to fly out their students from the coronavirus-struck Wuhan province. He added that only Maldives chose to take up India's offer as 7 Maldives nationals were transported along with the Indians in the province. Pakistan has maintained that the 800 students in Wuhan and Quebec will not be evacuated for 'larger interests'.

India offered to Pakistan to evacuate students

"At the time of our flights are in Beijing- we are prepared to bring back our own people but also bring back all the people in our neighbourhood. This was an offer made to all our neighbours. But only seven nationals of Maldives chose to avail that offer," he said to the Rajya Sabha.

He added, "Around 80 Indian students still in Wuhan. 70 students volunteered not to come. But the embassy is in touch with students and is monitoring their welfare."

Pak envoy against evacuating students from Wuhan, says 'Pak cannot treat coronavirus'

Pak envoy advises against evacuation

Earlier on February 2, Pakistan's envoy to China Naghmana Hashmi stated that Pakistan's medical facilities were not able to treat a patient diagnosed with coronavirus, in an interview with Geo News. Furthermore, Hashmi has hailed the facilities in China saying it was equipped to treat the Pakistanis stuck in Wuhan, advising the government against evacuation. She said the government was monitoring the health of the 800 students in Wuhan and Quebec.

Coronavirus: Manipur bans import of packaged food from China, Myanmar, SE Asia

Pakistan refuses to evacuate students

Similarly, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza too took to Twitter and announced that Pakistan will not evacuate students from Wuhan province in the larger interest. But he added that Pakistan has the capability of diagnosing Coronarivus in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan is yet to react to Pakistani students who have been stuck in Wuhan, asking to be rescued.

Chinese nationals mourn death of whistleblower who first raised coronavirus alarm

Pakistani students in Wuhan appeal to PM Khan

Pakistani students trapped in the viral outbreak's epicentre Wuhan have posted videos on social media "pleading" for help and compared their government's response with that of India, which doesn't seem to ruffle a feather in Islamabad. India, on the other hand, has evacuated around 650 of its citizens from China, along with seven Maldivians. Countries like Japan, Germany, Bangladesh, Australia have all scrambled their airlines to get their citizens out.

Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/86LthXG593 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 1, 2020

Pakistani student appeals to Imran Khan government to evacuate citizens from Wuhan