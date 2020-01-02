India Seeks Fast-tracking Of PNB Scam Scam Accused Mehul Choksi's Extradition From Antigua

Cracking down on fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday has stepped up its efforts in getting back Choksi from Antigua. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the government was putting all efforts on ground to expedite Choksi's extradition - a key accused in the alleged Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. He also said that Nirav Modi's hearing too is currently in progress in a London court.

India seeks quick expedition of Choksi

"The case of Nirav Modi is under litigation and is heard at West Minister court in London. The call over video link hearing is scheduled today. We are putting in all our efforts in both cases (Choksi and Modi) on the ground to expedite the extradition," he said in the MEA's weekly briefing.

PNB scam: CBI court refuses to cancel warrant against Mehul Choksi

Court refuses to cancel warrant

Earlier on December 13, a Mumbai special court refused to cancel a non-bailable warrant issued against Choksi. Last week, the court had rejected a similar plea made by him, seeking cancellation of a warrant issued in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the PNB scam. In his plea before the CBI court, Choksi claimed that he could not travel to India because of his medical condition and also because he was facing a threat to his life.

PMLA Court declares Nirav Modi a fugitive economic offender

Choksi to be extradited soon: Antigua PM

Previously in September, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said economic fugitive Mehul Choksi is a ‘crook’ and it is just a matter of time before he will be extradited to India. He added that the country's judiciary was probing into his case and that they were not interested in having Mehul Choksi in Antigua and Barbados. Mehul Choksi has been in Antigua and Barbuda after he was granted citizenship of the Island nation on January 15, 2018, after he fled India.

Antigua PM calls Mehul Choksi a 'crook' and assures his extradition

Both Choksi and Nirav Modi have been absconding from India. They are the main accused of defrauding India's second-largest state-run bank PNB to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore. Switzerland-based Banks locked down four bank accounts of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam, after reliable inputs from the ED to the Swiss government. Nirav Modi is currently in custody in London after he was denied bail again. He has been declared a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act by the special PMLA court in connection with PNB bank scam.

