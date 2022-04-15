In a massive development on Friday, sources told Republic TV that the Union government is likely to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) as early as next week. Formed in 2006, this outfit has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. As per sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ample amount of evidence paving for this outfit to be outlawed. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

Reacting to this, former UP DGP OP Singh stated, "This would be a very welcome step. We have been recommending this ban for the last three-4 years. In fact, I remember when I was heading the police force in UP, we had a lot of activity by PFI. They have been indulging in anti-social and anti-national activities. And during the CAA protests, we had not only arrested the people belonging to this organization but also we seized a lot of documentary evidence". It is pertinent to note that BJP leaders alleged PFI's involvement in the violence that took place in Karauli as well as Khargone.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Taj Mohammad Pathan- secretary of PFI's Rajasthan unit said, "We haven't officially got any such order. If the government does this, then we will raise our voice against the government using our democratic rights. Until now, no allegation on PFI has been proven. As long as our organization is working in a constitutional manner."

Sources revealed that both the Enforcement Directorate as well as the National Investigation Agency have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To back its case, the NIA highlighted that same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a key role in mobilizing money for the anti-CAA protests.

