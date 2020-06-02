EXCLUSIVE: India Set To Move For Arms Dealer Sanjay Bhandari's Extradition

India is all set to move an extradition request against arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who was tracked down by Republic TV in London in April 2019. Sanjay Bhandari has been booked under the stringent Black Money Act and money laundering. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a chargesheet in the Black Money Act case on Tuesday.

Charges against Bhandari

Bhandari has been under the scanner for various deals that were struck during the UPA era. A search was conducted at the premises of Sanjay Bhandari by IT authorities in April 2016. Searches resulted in the recovery of documents including property at 12 Bryanston Square Ellertob House by Sanjay Bhandari. The investigation was initiated under PMLA as the offence of willful attempt to evade any tax, penalty, or interest referred in section 51 of the Black Money Act.

Top sources within the Enforcement Directorate have confirmed that India is all set to move an extradition request after the court in India gave its approval. After Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, India will witness yet another high profile extradition battle in the UK court. According to the findings of the agency, from the complaint filed under Black Money Act, it was noticed that the US $4.9 million was received on June 13, 2008, in the undisclosed bank accounts of Santech International FZC in Dubai, a company owned by Bhandari. A company SkyLite Investment was floated in April 2009 by one CC Thampi for the purpose of acquiring immovable assets.

No actual business was conducted in this company. Bhandari identified a property, Villa D-44 Palm Jumeriah Dubai, to be purchased through Sky Lite Investment FZE for Arab Emirates Dirham 8.6 million in Nov 2009. This transaction did not materialise but the fact remains that this transaction about the property to be purchased in the name of SkyLite Investment of Thampi was monitored by Bhandari as the draft MoU for purchase was sent by the buyers to Bhandari and not to Sky Lite Investments. After this deal did not materialise, Bhandari identified and purchased London property by acquiring 100 percent share of Vortex Management Holdings, the British Virgin Islands-based company by making payment from the account of Santech International FZC, Bhandari's company.

