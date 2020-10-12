SP Sinha Claims India Should Demand Rule Of Majority At UNSC Over Pak's FATF Blacklisting

As the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gears up for its plenary meeting slated for October 21 to 23, Defence expert Major General SP Sinha has suggested what exactly India should demand from the United Nations with regards to Pakistan’s blacklisting by the terror financing watchdog.

General SP Sinha believes that the norms by which the United Nations functions, needs modification. He stressed that the rule of the majority should prevail at the UN Security Council.

“If 39 out of 36 countries say that Pakistan needs to be blacklisted, it should be done. The decision of just three countries cannot negate the thought process of 36 countries. I fail to understand why the UN is following the rule where even one country can block the decision of all the UN members put together,” he said.

Pointing out that the International Court of Justice and the legal apparatus functions as per the rule of the majority, the Defence expert questioned why can’t the same be applied at the UNSC?

“India should press on the need for UNSC and FATF to change its rule of function immediately. The UN has blacklisted Hafiz Saed and it is aware of the credentials of Pakistan. Then why give is it an opportunity to create terror in the world?” SP Sinha asked further.

The FATF will decide on Pakistan's grey list status in a virtual meeting scheduled this month. The international body had placed Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked the country to devise a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019. However, the deadline was extended to October due to COVID-19 pandemic.

'Will America bail out Pakistan at UNSC?'

Speaking on whether the United States will bail out Pakistan at the FATF, Major General SP Sinha said it is time for India to leverage its friendship with America and enlighten President Donald Trump that such a decision would be a road downhill for the country. Leveraging the friendship between India and the US can be done by using SWAT analysis and cost-benefit analysis, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi is a great player and he knows how to work through complex circumstances. We know that America is an enemy of China and that Beijing is a forever friend of Islamabad. A friend of a foe is no less than an enemy. Trump has admitted that Pakistan has been fooling the US for over two decades. So why does it want to be fooled again?” the Defence expert said.

SP Sinha added that India is a strategic partner of the US and is the second-highest military equipment supplier for the country. “I say it clearly that Trump will be making the biggest strategic blunder if it bails out Pakistan. He should understand that Islamabad will play the Afghanistan card and the US should steer clear from these issues. Pakistan is drowning, and the US should let it drown,” he concluded.

