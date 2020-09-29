India Says Victims Of Terror Await Justice Owing To 'non-cooperative Attitude' Of Pak

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for failing to get justice to victims of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and the 2016 Pathankot terror attacks which were planned and perpetrated from Pakistan soil.

Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of terrorism, made a veiled remark on Pakistan, saying that the unwillingness and non-cooperative attitude of a particular country has led to the failure in getting justice to victims of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and 2016 Pathankot terror attack.

The virtual meeting was organised by the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Spain, co-chairs of the group, and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

'Unwillingness and non-cooperative attitude'

"While assisting the victims of terrorism, we should not lose sight of the right of the victims of terrorism, to get justice for the crimes committed against them. I would like to highlight that, for example, the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and 2016 Pathankot terror attack are yet to get justice. This is due to the unwillingness and non-cooperative attitude of a particular country," she said while addressing the virtual Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of terrorism.

She also asserted that all the countries must work towards redressing deficiencies in the international efforts to ensure that perpetrators of terrorism are bought to justice.

She highlighted that terrorism continues to remain a significant threat even during the pandemic by stating that terrorists have stepped their information and communications technologies for propaganda and for issuing threats further exacerbating the stress on victims of terror.

"This meeting is, therefore, very timely to discuss our collective way forward to address the critical needs of the victims of terrorism," she said.

She asserted that the UNOCT should continue to lead capacity building and technical assistance initiatives, for promoting, supporting and address the rights and needs of victims of terrorism for requesting states, as envisioned in Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and its review resolutions.

She thanked the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Spain, Co-Chairs of the Group and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) for organizing the meeting. The Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism was launched last year by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. It is the initiative of the Permanent Missions of Afghanistan and Spain to the United Nations and consists of 24 Member States including India.

