India Sought Red Corner Notice Against SFJ Founder; Here's Status Of Request To INTERPOL

In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt details about the status of India's request to INTERPOL to issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Published at the behest of a member country, an RCN is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. Pannu is believed to be based in Canada. As per sources, the Indian authorities had provided sufficient information in support of their case.

However, this request was put on hold by INTERPOL 6-7 months ago. The global organization sent back the request with certain queries, sources added. However, sources also refuted news reports which suggested that INTERPOL objected to UAPA charges being invoked against Pannu citing the purported misuse against minorities. Recently, INTERPOL issued a Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar who claimed responsibility for singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder.

#BREAKING | Inside details of India's request to Interpol. India wanted red corner notice on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/AdivMqNRTJ — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

SFJ's provocations

Sikhs for Justice was formed in 2007 with the aim to create 'Khalistan'- a separate homeland for Sikhs by cutting off Punjab from India. The Ministry of Home Affairs banned this organization in 2019 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being involved in anti-national activities. One of its provocations was in January earlier this year when Pannu announced a $1 million reward to block PM Modi and raise the Khalistan flag instead of the tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day. Thereafter, he also exhorted residents of Jammu and Kashmir to march towards the national capital and hoist the flag of PoK.

He also called multiple Supreme Court lawyers threatening to not allow retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to proceed with the inquiry into PM Modi's security breach in Punjab. Meanwhile, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police. He stressed that Pannu's statements and acts challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and are an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. He has also been booked by the police in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. SFJ has also held a 'Khalistan referendum' in many nations.