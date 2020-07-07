Indian Air Force Carries Out Night Vigil At India-China Border Amid LAC De-escalation

In the first signs of tensions easing, the Chinese army on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC "expeditiously", government sources said on Tuesday.

'IAF is fully trained'

However, India is maintaining its vigil and not taking things lightly, an example of which was seen on Tuesday night after Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter and a MiG-29 fighter carried out night operations at a forward airbase near India-China border. Sources also said that the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has built three new strategic bridges near Nimu to help the Indian Army move troops to the forward areas faster.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) Apache attack helicopter at a forward airbase near India-China border carrying out night operations. pic.twitter.com/Hr5kJbED4Q — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

"Night operations have an inherent element of surprise. IAF is fully trained and ready to undertake entire spectrum of ops in any environment with help of modern platforms and motivated personnel," ANI quotes Group Captain A Rathi, Senior fighter pilot at a Forward Air Base near India-China border as saying.

#WATCH Indian Air Force's MiG-29 fighter aircraft conducts night operations at a forward airbase near India-China border pic.twitter.com/G9anuDelGZ — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020

NSA Doval talks to Chinese Foreign Minister

NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who are designated Special Representatives' on Sino-India boundary question, held a telephonic conversation on Sunday during which they had a "frank and in-depth exchange" of views and agreed that a "complete disengagement" of troops at the "earliest" was necessary for full restoration of peace in the border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

Government sources said Chinese troops removed tents and are pulling back by up to 1.5 km from the area around patrolling point 14 in the Galwan Valley besides starting a rearward movement of vehicles and troops in Hot Springs and Gogra. The Chinese troops have also removed some tents from areas around Finger 4 in Pangong Tso.

On June 30, the Indian and Chinese armies held the third round of Lt General-level talks during which both sides agreed on an "expeditious, phased and stepwise" de-escalation as a "priority" to end the standoff. In the talks on June 22, the two sides arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

On Friday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh during which he said the era of expansionism is over and that the history is proof that "expansionists" have either lost or perished.

