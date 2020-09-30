India Successfully Test-fires Extended Range BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

India successfully conducted its second test-fire of the extended range BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Wednesday. The test-fire of the missile, which can hit targets at more than 400-km range, was carried out under PJ-10 project of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile's airframe and booster have been developed indigenously.

Test carried out under PJ-10 project of Defence Research and Development Organisation under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster. — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

First test-firing of BrahMos

Last year, India had successfully test-fired BrahMos from a base in Odisha's Chandipur on December 17. It was a land-attack version launched from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) and it reportedly met all parameters. Because of the successful mission, the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme has received a big boost.

India had entered into an agreement with Russia in 1998 and created a joint entity called ‘BrahMos Aerospace’. The name ‘BrahMos’ is a portmanteau of India's Brahmaputra River and Russia's Moskva River. The first-ever successful launch of BrahMos was on June 21, 2001. India and Russia are now planning to develop a new generation of Brahmos missile with 600 km-plus range.

History of the BrahMos missile

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam signed an inter-governmental agreement with Russia's Deputy Defence Minister on February 12, 1998. As a result, a joint entity called 'BrahMos Aerospace' was created between the two countries. This was aimed at building the world's only supersonic cruise missile system. Initially, while India held a 50.5% share in the venture, the other stake was with Russia. The first successful launch of BrahMos took place on June 21, 2001. Subsequently, it was operationalised in the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

