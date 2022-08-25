Last Updated:

Indian Army Foils 3rd Infiltration Bid Along LOC In Less Than 72 Hours; 1 Terrorist Nabbed

The Indian Army averted another terror incident by foiling the third infiltration bid by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the recent one at the Akhnoor LOC

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Pakistan

Image: PTI/Representational


In a major success, the Indian Army averted another terror incident by foiling the third infiltration bid by terrorists in the last 72 hours, with the latest one at the LOC in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. The incident took place on the night of August 23, Tuesday, when the terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the Line of Control (LOC). 

Later, confirming the same, the Indian Army in a statement on Wednesday said, 

"An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. This is the third such failed infiltration attempt in the last 72 hours at LoC."

Prior to this, on Tuesday morning, the security forces also recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, however, were killed after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines. While two terrorists were killed on the spot, the Army suspects the involvement of the third terrorist who went into hiding after getting injured. 

READ | Assam: 2 suspected terrorists with links to Ansarullah Bangla Team arrested from Goalpora

Speaking on the same, Brigadier Kapil Rana told ANI, "Infiltration attempt by two terrorists from Pakistan-based terror organization foiled after they stepped on a minefield, activating series of mines killing 2 terrorists on spot. The third one, possibly injured, is hiding there or has escaped. Bodies were recovered today."

READ | Punjab Police ups security of 10 politicians after inputs on 'life threat from terrorists'

It is pertinent to note that forces suspected suspicious movement of the terrorists approximately 150 metres on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) following the blast took place. 

Indian Army nabs a terrorist from the Indian side of LOC

This incident took place on the morning of August 21 when the security forces deployed in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera detected the movement of 2-3 terrorists along the LOC. Later, one of the terrorists came to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence to cross the border, however, was injured after the forces opened fire. 

READ | India foils infiltration attempt in J&K's Rajouri; army guns down 2 terrorists

While two terrorists hiding behind fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. the injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical treatment. 

READ | Two civilians injured as terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF bunker in J-K's Anantnag

Later, the terrorist identified as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan confessed that he was paid to attack the Indian Army Post by a Pakistani Colonel named Col. Yunus Chaudhary. 

READ | CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Pakistan terrorists sneaking into India step on a mine, meet their end

Image: PTI/Representational

First Published:
COMMENT