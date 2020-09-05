Indian Army Rescues Three Chinese Citizens In North Sikkim Amid LAC Tensions

The Indian Army extended a helping hand to three Chinese citizens who lost their way in the plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet on Thursday, September 3, an official release stated. Soon after realising the danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of the Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions, the release said.

The three Chinese citizens included two men and one woman. Furthermore, the Indian troops also gave them appropriate guidance to reach their destination after which they moved back. The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance, the release said.

READ | China's Xi promises more market opening at trade fair

The help from the Indian Army comes at the time when the two countries are currently in a standoff at the LAC. The two countries are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas in multiple areas of the Indian side including the Galwan valley, Hot springs, Finger area, and Kongrung Nala. The tension between India-China escalated when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash at the LAC in the month of June. Discussions between the two sides have been going on for the last three months, including five Lieutenant General-level talks.

READ | US Security Adviser: ‘Biggest failure of our foreign policy is how we've dealt with China’

Indian Army pre-empts Chinese attack

Meanwhile, on August 31, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Furthermore, the Army has confirmed that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh, after which a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was held at Chushul.

READ | China jails 2 for hiding trip to city at center of outbreak

READ | Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal