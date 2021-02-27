Indian Army Warns Pakistan: 'Ceasefire At LOC Will Have No Impact On Counter-terror Ops'

On Saturday, the Indian Army affirmed that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan will have no impact on counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid relentless ceasefire violations by Pakistan, the Director Generals of Military Operations of both countries reviewed the situation in a "free, frank and cordial" atmosphere. Consenting on addressing each other's core concerns, they agreed to strictly observe all agreements and stop firing from February 25.

Speaking on the occasion of the Investiture Ceremony at Udhampur, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi mentioned that the cessation of firing will ensure peace in the region. At the same time, he maintained that the Indian Army will continue to remain vigilant against any possible misadventure from Pakistan. Moreover, he stressed that the forces will respond strongly to anyone challenging India's sovereignty.

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi remarked, "Recently, in a joint statement issued by India and Pakistan DGMOs, announced a ceasefire along the LOC from midnight of February 24/25. I want to assure you that this ceasefire will have no impact on counter-terrorism operations. We will continue to remain vigilant. There will be peace owing to the cessation of firing on the Line of Control."

"Whenever anyone has challenged India's sovereignty, India has responded in the same language. The last year was a historic one for our Army. In this challenging period, our soldiers have demonstrated a great amount of courage, self-confidence, and patience," he added.

Joint statement by DGsMO of India & Pak, of both sides agreeing for strict observance of all agreements, understandings & cease firing along LOC from Feb 24-25, won't affect counter-terrorist operations. We'll continue to remain alert: Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command pic.twitter.com/iqf4Csgy0y — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Read: Pakistan Wants Peaceful Resolution Of All Disputes With India After Ceasefire Agreement

Pakistan appeals for talks

Incidentally, the consensus on ceasefire came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving differences with India via dialogue. On his maiden visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made this comment during his address at the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming that he had unsuccessfully attempted to diffuse tensions in the bilateral relationship after assuming power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trading ties with India. Maintaining that the Kashmir issue was the only sticking point between the two countries, the former Pakistan cricket captain opined that it could be resolved only through dialogue. Pakistan's peace overture comes at a time when the Financial Action Task Force has retained Pakistan on the 'grey list' till June this year.

Read: Pakistan Remains On FATF's Grey List, Body Demands 'effective' Sanctions On Terrorists