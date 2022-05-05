Indian Army's Lt Gen Pandey Says Over 200 J&K Youth Brought Back From 'cusp Of Terrorism'

Ahead of his next posting, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, while addressing media persons and his unit in Jammu and Kashmir, said he hoped that no mother, wife or daughter has to cry owing to the loss of a family member to terrorism. Indian Army's Lt. Gen. Devendra Pratap Pandey, who was serving as General-Officer-Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps addressed the event before his transfer to an undisclosed field posting.

Lt. Gen Pandey, a Chinar Corps Commander mentioned that the Indian Armed Forces which are deployed in J&K, are an intimate part of the Kashmir society because they live with the people of Kashmir and are better versed with the ground reality.

"We live together here," he said.

Lt. Gen Pandey says, 'People have stopped supporting militants'

Further, he added that it was heartwarming that police have started to generate information from technology to human intelligence in the Valley. He stated, "People have stopped supporting militants, that's a major change." While affirming that the Indian Armed Forces are dedicated to solely serving the nation and the people of the country, he said that he has no remorse and regrets about his deployment in Kashmir.

"That is what defines me or any other soldier," he said.

Notably, Lt. Gen. DP Pandey said that nearly '200-250 youth, who were possibly on the cusp of becoming a terrorist and the majority of them who had become terrorists, have in some form or the other been brought back to society'.

"That's my achievement," the Army Officer continued.

He mentioned his philosophy wherein on one side the Indian Army continued utilising terrorists and taking surrenders and apprehensions and on the other hand, we wanted to reduce the number of terrorists and 'youth picking up arms'. "I think we did well on both levels," he said.

He also mentioned that the civilians in J&K, Kashmiris, have been living a life of tranquillity and a challenge is never against security forces but, 'it's against the people'. Speaking about a change of guard in Pakistan parallel to that on the Indian side, Lt. Gen. Pandey said that he has full faith in his successor.

Speaking about Amarnath Yatra, he said that a 'good security system' is being put in place and that threats will always exist. "We will be prepared," he further added. Further, touching upon the amnesty policy, he said, "The amnesty policy is very simple. If you picked up arms, you are on the wrong path. Step out, join the social stream and if you do not want to come out publicly to surrender then reach out to the nearest company commander. The company commander of RR or the police personnel will ensure that you are taken out of the circulation and go through the process of rule of law. Thereafter, join the society. It is the best amnesty possible." "A number of people have opted for it," he added.