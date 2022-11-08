Indian Couple Seeks Govt's Help For Repatriation Of 1.5-yr-old Child Stuck In Germany

An Indian couple has been seeking the custody of their 1-and-a-half-year-old child who is under the supervision of German authorities. After what the parents believe was an incident that happened at home when the kid was only seven months old, the infant was taken away from them eight months ago. Since then, the couple has been battling to get their baby girl back. Further, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV, the parents of baby Ariha spoke about the incident and appealed to the government for their child’s repatriation.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been a year since the child of the Indian couple in Germany was taken away. German protection services took the baby away from her parents when she was only seven months old, and now the parents are requesting that their child be returned to them. They even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist them in getting their child back.

#LIVE | Indian child in German officials' custody. Parents knock on PM Modi's door for help and hold protests in Delhi seeking repatriation of the toddler. Tune in: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/uJ7QWKxDBo — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

What happened to baby Ariha?

Ariha was born in Berlin in February 2021 and seven months later the baby girl suffered an injury. After the parents took the child to the doctor for treatment, the Shah family confronted astonishment when child services and the police were contacted. Further, the child was taken away, and the parents were accused of sexual assault.

Further, the Gujarati Jain couple later claimed that they were unable to present their case due to a linguistic barrier.

According to a petition by the Shah family released on Change.org, the criminal investigation into the case was concluded when DNA tests came back negative. However, the custody dispute is still being handled by the German child services agency, Jugendamt.

Furthermore, During the interview with Republic TV, the mother informed that the court has said that the parent’s physiological evaluation will take place and after that, the court will decide whether to give custody to the parents. She further stressed that the evaluation has been going on for over 8 months and the trial date is not confirmed. She even noted that the court has said the process might take two to three years.

Besides this, Ariha’s mother emphasised that since the lawsuit may continue for many years, her baby girl should be sent to India to her extended relatives as she is an Indian citizen. She even noted that Ariha should grow up in her own culture.

