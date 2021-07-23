Indian Navy Declares 'no-fly Zone' For Unmanned Drones Around Installations In West Bengal

In the wake of security threats attached with the usage of drones and unmanned aerial devices/vehicles, the Indian Navy, on July 23, declared a 'no-fly zone' around cantonments in West Bengal for drones, non-conventional aerial objects. The decision holds significant relevance at the outset of multiple attacks on the Indian Air Force station at Jammu with drones equipped with heavy explosives.

"An area of radius 3 km from the perimeter of all Indian Navy establishments/areas and naval assets in West Bengal is hereby designated as 'No-Fly zone'..." a statement from the office of the Naval Officer-in-Charge, West Bengal, read.

Further, civilians and civil entities are prohibited from the possession, ownership and operation of such unmanned aerial devices.

Pursuant to this, the statement read, "All individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any such non-conventional aerial objects, drones and UAVs within these zones." Defence Chief Public Relations Officer at Kolkata Wing Commander, M K Hooda, clarified "civil agencies" are private entities, which does not include state or central government agencies.

On July 23, similar reports near the sensitive region near India's international border along with Pakistan surfaced.

Latest Jammu drone attack allegedly by Pakistan

In an update to the Kanachak area drone drop, on Friday, July 23, a hexacopter drone carrying 5kg of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was shot down by the J&K police. The drone was directed to drop the IEDs to a person who would later plan an attack in the region.

In a press conference, J&K ADG (Additional Director General of Police) said, "A drone was spotted in the early morning at 1 am. When the drone came down to drop the payload, J&K police successfully shot it down where 5Kg IED was recovered"

In an interesting discovery, ADG said, "Flight controller serial number on this drone and the one recovered in Kathua has just one number difference. This implies that the drones are made in a series".

As per the preliminary analysis, the drone was hexacopter which means a six-winged drone constituted of a flight controller and GPS. IED was well packed and attached to the drone. He further informed that the shot-down drone is an assembled drone type as it has a few parts made from China, Taiwan, and Hongkong.

Further explaining the intelligence data he informed, "For the past 1.5years many weapons have been recovered from dropped drones that include 16 AK-47, 3 M4 US-made rifles, 34 pistols 15 grenades, and 18 IEDs. Even 4lakh currency was found".

Drones with explosives discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

On July 13, about 5 kgs of explosives were struck in Jammu's Samba district. This was reported to be a heavy explosive if triggered, would have resulted in a 'high magnitude effect' and evoked irresistible damage.

Earlier on June 27, a 5kg of IED was recovered from a Lashkar terrorist found around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. Two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am.