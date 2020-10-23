Indian Navy's INS Prabal Fires Anti-ship Missile; Hits Target With Deadly Accuracy; Watch

The Indian Navy's missile corvette INS Prabal successfully fired an anti-ship missile during a practice drill on Friday. The missile launched from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range. INS Prabal, a modern missile vessel of the Indian Navy was built at Mazagon Docks Limited, Mumbai and bears testimony to the capabilities of the Indian Shipbuilding Industry.

A video of the practice drill shared by the Indian Navy on its official Twitter handle. The anti-ship missile can be seen taking off with great force and hitting the target ship in the sea, accurately. The short clip also shows visuals of the old ship sinking after being hit by the missile fired from the corvette.

READ | Indian Navy Ships Sahyadri And Kora Adjudged 'Best Ships' In Fleet Award Function 2020

INS Kavaratti commissioned into Indian Navy

In a boost to the Indian Naval force, the final indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette ‘INS Kavaratti’ was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday. The warship was commissioned by Army Chief General MM Naravane, at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Kavaratti is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

READ | India Successfully Test-fires Naval Version Of BrahMos Missile

Kavaratti has modern weapons and sensor suite which can detect and destroy submarines. In addition to this, the ship has a reliable self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments. The ship was commissioned into the Indian Navy as a combat-ready platform as it has completed the sea trials of all the systems onboard. Kavaratti takes her name from the former INS Kavaratti, an Arnala class missile corvette which played a key role during the 1971 war.

READ | BrahMos Successfully Test-fired: Five Important Missile Tests In Last Two Months

READ | Navy's First Batch Of Three Women Pilots Ready For Maritime Reconnaissance Mission On Dornier Aircraft