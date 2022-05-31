Indian World Forum Files Complaint With Delhi Police Over SFJ's Threats To Punjabi Singers

Just a day after the Canada-based banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a threat letter aimed at Punjabi singers, urging them to support the Khalistan movement in India, Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok has now a filed a criminal complaint with the Delhi Police against the banned outfit chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. In his complaint, Chandhok has alleged that Pannu is trying to "instigate violence, planning to disturb the communal harmony" and national security further seeking action in coordination with Interpol.

In a letter written to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, Chandhok further also claimed that the "designated terrorist" and chief of the banned outfit, has issued a poster and three malicious video messages from his headquarters in the United States for promoting and circulating it worldwide on all major social media and messaging platforms by his offices and agents in Canada, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"In one of the videos, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is provoking the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and was threatening prominent Punjabi singers to support the Khalistan movement in person on June 6, 2022, at Golden Temple Amritsar or else face the consequences," the letter said.

Following that, in the second video, the Indian World Forum chief claims that Pannu has also attempted to instigate and influence the mass public to target rail tracks and disrupt rail services in Haryana and Punjab on June 3. Further noting that he has also sent a copy of this letter to the Union Home Secretary, Chandhok alleged that Pannu continues to "target the integrity and sovereignty of the country by virtue of promoting 'anti-India' and 'Referendum 2020' campaigns.

"There is an alleged nexus being operated by ISI, Pakistan between such anti-India elements based overseas and gangsters lodged in various jails across the country to execute targeted killings and provide ground assistance to nefarious elements in the country," he further said.

In the meantime, the poster and the aforementioned videos have been also shared by the forum with the complaint along with the Twitter handles that are promoting them. Appropriate action has been demanded concerning the threats to further avoid any major incident.

SFJ's threat letter

Following the gruesome murder of Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Mooswala, the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) issued a letter in which the outfit chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, in a threat to Punjabi singers asked them to support the Khalistan movement.

Referring to the attack on Sidhu Moosewala, Pannun further also stated that “death is imminent” and now is the time to support the “Khalistan Referendum” for the liberation of Punjab from India.

Notably, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified men in the Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on Sunday, May 29, while he was in his vehicle.

