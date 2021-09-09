India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre Impounds, Returns ₹12 Cr Stolen From Cyber Crimes

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs has saved over Rs 12 crores against cyber crimes in India since its inception. Additional Secretary (MHA) Govind Mohan shared the details on Thursday while briefing a day-long conference of Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) and Chief Risk Officers (CRO) in Delhi. The foundation stone of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under the guidance of the PM Modi led government in 2018.

MHA Additional secretary Govind Mohan, while addressing CISO and CRO officers in Delhi, credited the dedicated officials deployed with the Cyber Citizen, Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System' of 14C wing. Pointing out that 60% of cyber frauds were financial frauds, the official said that the Cyber Citizen Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CCCFRMS) had played a major role in restricting fraudulent transactions. He added that the CCCFRMS had heavily aided in impounding the money stolen from the victim's bank accounts and returning those exact amounts back to their account securely.

MHA Add. Sec Mohan said, "So far, over Rs, 12 crore amount which was stolen through cybercrime has been impounded in the system and returned back to the victims. This is one of the major appreciable works done by the I4C officials."

FIR's filed in 30% cases; efforts to expedite the process

Mohan also mentioned that over 5.5 lakh cyber crimes have been registered at the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal under 14C in the last three-four years since the special purpose portal unit of the MHA was established while adding that FIRs were filed in 30% of these cybercrime cases.

When questioned on the less number of FIRs Mohan added, "The percentage of the number of FIRS is less but we have taken cognizance of the matter and discussions are being held with states in periodical meetings chaired by the Union Home Secretary to address the issue of how to increase the number of FIRS."

Benefits of 14C unit's Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

The 14C wing of the MHA acts as a nodal point at the national level in dealing with cybercrimes. It provides a platform to deal with cybercrimes in a coordinated and systemised manner. Among 14C's main objectives is to create an ecosystem that brings together academia, industry, public and government in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.

MHA Add. Sec Mohan demonstrated that a common man could report a cybercrime committed against him on a real-time basis on the 14C's reporting portal. Mohan appended, "There is also a number which is available round the clock. The victim can also report on the number also. The complaint is directly transferred to the concerned police station and an FIR is also registered as per the need."

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits - PTI/PIXABAY)