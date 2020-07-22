'Fire & Forget': Just Watch This Dhruvastra Anti-tank Missile Test Video From Odisha

In a significant boost to the Indian Armed forces' arsenal, trials of helicopter based-NAG missile or Helina, now named ‘Dhruvastra’ anti-tank guided missile, were conducted successfully at ITR Balasore in Odisha.

The third-generation ‘fire and forget’ class anti-tank guided missile system was tested in both ‘direct’ and ‘top attack mode’. The indigenous Dhruvastra missile system is mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and can defeat battle tanks with conventional as well as explosive armour. A video of the same was released.

Key features of anti-tank missile

The Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile system with all-weather, day and night capability is designed to defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour. The Helena missile can engage the target in both direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

The weapon system was inducted into the Indian Army and a variant of this weapon system called ‘Dhruvastra’ is being inducted into the Indian Air Force. The missile system developed by the DRDO was tested successfully in Balasore. The most crucial aspect is that it can be mounted on choppers.

