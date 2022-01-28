Indira Jaising Seeks Reinstatement Of ADJ Who Accused MP HC Judge Of Sexual Harassment

In a plea filed before the Supreme Court by a woman Additional District Judge (ADJ), senior advocate Indira Jaising said that there were certain lacunae in the Indian judiciary mechanism. In the case at hand, the concerned ADJ is seeking reinstatement as she had resigned from judicial services after accusing a sitting High Court judge of sexual harassment.

Subsequent to an investigation in the said matter in 2017, the accused High Court judge was accorded a clean chit in the sexual harassment case. However, the transfer of the judicial officer was regarded as unlawful. The authorities had prompted the ADJ to secure her office through a petition and legitimate proceedings before the apex court. The Madhya Pradesh High Court raised objections to her transfer and opposed the contentions brought about by her that reportedly compelled her to resign.

'Allegation not being found right is also serious issue': Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

In the matter before the top court, advocate Jaising is appearing for the petitioner and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Nageswara Rao and Justice BR Gavai, hearing the petition, was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that "if the petitioner's argument that transfer was due to a particular judge is to be accepted, it will have to inevitably accept that the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court were to so amenable and pliable that one judge could convince them to transfer."

Referring to a justices' inquiry committee's report before the Rajya Sabha in December 2017, SG Mehta said the same had cleared the accused HC judge of any such allegations.

"If the committee's findings are seen, two findings have been found to be non-existent, sexual harassment allegations and hostile work environment," Mehta said while stating that judges deposed after pieces of evidence were examined. He further said that a detailed probe was undertaken by the said committee.

"The committee was aware that the allegation made was not a contemporaneous once and was belated," he said.

"Sexual harassment against any woman is a very serious issue; the allegation not being found right is also a serious issue," SG Mehta asserted

Indira Jaising says ADJ was 'compelled to resign'

SG Mehta stated that the Court was not concerned with the transfer but "only if it was a good enough reason so as to construe resignation as coercive."

Countering the solicitor general, counsel Jaising argued, "It is true she rendered resignation and the state accepted it, my argument is, this resignation was coerced. As she was compelled to resign, to choose between her duties towards her daughter and her career as a working woman."

She implied that the resignation was a forced one therefore the same could be deemed as a dismissal. "She is entitled to be reinstated," the petitioner's counsel argued.

"Her representation to let her stay till the time her daughter completes (grade) 12th was rejected. Her second representation to at least transfer her from class A to B city, where there were colleges for her daughter, was rejected. After the second application was rejected, out of sheer frustration of choosing between her duties as a mother and a judicial officer, she had to retire," Jaising contended.

'Not the first case of a woman judicial officer facing sexual harassment': Indira Jaising

While concluding her argument, Indira Jaising pointed out the absence of a framework within the judiciary to redress sexual harassment and injustice stemming from it.

Urging the Supreme Court to formulate a mechanism pursuant to the position of women in the Indian judiciary, Jaising said, "It is painful to see sexual harassment in the judiciary and that too without a mechanism to address the injustice caused. I'd urge your Lordships through your judicial marvel, to put in place the mechanism... this is not the first case of a woman judicial officer facing sexual harassment."