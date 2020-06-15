'India-Nepal Ties Not Easily Broken; Will Resolve Via Talks': Rajnath Singh Amid Map Row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday while addressing Uttarakhand Jan Samvad virtual rally spoke about the on-going situation of Indo-Nepal ties. He stated that "If there is any misunderstanding between India and Nepal, then we will sort it out through dialogue."

The Defence Minister further added that the relationship between India and Nepal is not ordinary. "No power can break it. No bitterness against Nepal can be formed in the mind of Indians. We will sit and sort it through," he added, opining that the relationship was a spiritual and religious one.

This comes amid the row over Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approving Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, allegedly on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents.

Read: India notes passage of Nepal's constitutional amendment for new map; terms it 'violative'

Read: Nepal's lower house passes bill to redraw map including Kalapani, Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On Saturday, Nepal's House of Representatives (Lower House), passed a constitutional amendment to include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's official Map unanimously. The amendment of the same was introduced in the House on Tuesday. It was passed unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map. This move came just a day after the firing at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, which killed a labourer. According to the security forces, the firing took place due to a local issue that had cropped up recently. Following that, a discussion on the bill was also approved for Nepal's upper house.

Read: Nepal Parliament's session begins; likely to pass bill to redraw political map

Read: Subramanian Swamy analyses Nepal adding Indian area to its map, seeks foreign policy reset