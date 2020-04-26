Supercar Driver 'saddened' At Being made To Do Sit-ups In Indore For Maskless Drive

After being caught flouting lockdown rules in his yellow Porsche supercar, the young man from Indore who was made to do sit-ups by the Indore police has released his explanation saying that he is 'deeply saddened' by the incident.

On Sunday morning, Indore police caught a young man out on the streets in his yellow supercar, allegedly to buy food. When he attempted to show his curfew pass, he was shut down and punished by being made to do sit-ups for not wearing a mask amid the COVID crisis.

The man claimed that despite having all necessary documents in possession including a curfew pass, the police did not listen to him. "I was just carrying my food packets home with me but I was suddenly stopped at (address). I followed the law and pulled my car towards the side," he said.

"The police did not listen to me at all, they started misbehaving with me, abusing me, and started fooling around. I had a curfew pass, the official pass which was signed, and my license but they did not listen to me. They made me do sit-ups which I have no problem with since I follow the government's rules and I always will. But I am saddened by their behavior, I hope this kind of treatment doesn't happen with anyone else in Indore," he added.

The incident

The man was allegedly stopped for not wearing a face-mask amid the COVID crisis. In the video, the police can be seen firmly, and at times loudly, forcing him to do sit-ups as punishment, with the officer on hand clearly in no mood to tolerate his explanations. At one point, when asked whether he has a mask, he moved to pull one out of his pocket, at which point he's asked 'what's it doing there, when do you intend to wear it, on your wedding day?' The officers seemed unwilling to make exceptions for his embarrassment, though the appear to not have made him do the 100 sit-ups as initially sought.

Over a thousand COVID cases have been reported thus far in Indore - the most in the state of Madhya Pradesh - with over 55 people having succumbed. Stringent measures have been implemented as a result, including the compulsory use of face-masks at public places.

India at this point has reported a total of 26,496 Covid cases, with 5804 recoveries and 824 deaths. Madhya Pradesh has reported 2096 cases and 99 deaths, as of Sunday morning.

