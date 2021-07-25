Indore Police Begins Training 'Special 40' Team To Prevent Crimes Against Women

Indore Police has formed a special team of women to prevent crimes against women and named it 'Special 40'. Indore Police officials informed that special training including Taekwondo will be given to these 40 women and will be sent for the prevention of crimes against women. In addition, the officials stated that these 40 women would not be from the police department, rather the members of the city security committee. The committee is already being trained to deal with the law. While speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police, Indore Harinarayanchari Mishra said,

"Indore police is very serious about the safety of women. Efforts are being made at every level for this. 40 women of the city security committee are being identified and trained by the police. This will be helpful in the prevention of crimes related to women." He added, "If there is an incident with a woman, they will also go with the police team. They are being given a special training in order to make them physically and mentally strong. They are also being made aware of the law. Similar training will be given in other districts of the Indore division."

Members of the 'Special 40' team

Mishra said that the city security committee has already helped Indore Police to make people aware of the COVID-19 pandemic. One member includes a 63-year old Chandrakanta Malviya, who has been a member of the city security committee for 25 years. Earlier, she worked in Ujjain for 20 years and now in Indore for five years. Malviya said, "I work for the upliftment of women in poor settlements. I also worked during COVID lockdown. I get full support from my family."

Sandhya Manoj Goswami has also been a member of the committee for five years. She said that the team will be looking after the incidents of molestation of minor girls. Goswami stated, "We will go with the police to enquire about the crime committed against women and help them legally. I wanted to serve in the police since childhood but could not do it. Now I am doing this work through the city security committee."

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)