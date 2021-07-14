Indore Police Website Hacked By Pakistan-based Hackers, State In Red Alert

In a shocking incident, Pakistan-based hackers hijacked the Indore police official website and posted objectionable content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with pro-Pakistan slogans and "Free Kashmir" tags. The hackers took to the "Contact Us" section and made objectionable changes. The miscreants targeted the specific section of the website as it carried important details, designations, and phone numbers of senior Madhya Pradesh police offers, including director-general of police inspector general of the Indore range and other personnel, said the Indore police.

Indore Police website hijacked, pro-Pakistan messages shared

According to an official statement, pictures of senior police officers were replaced by images of the desecration of the national flag. Police also revealed that an unidentified person, name "Muhammad Bilal Team PCE" took the responsibility of hacking the website by writing a message on it.

An unknown person had hacked the Indore police website. It was immediately blocked. Will catch the accused soon: Harinarayanchari Mishra, Inspector-general of police (IGP) Indore pic.twitter.com/j1JG0cScSh — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Notably, the hackers, who introduced themselves as Mohammed Bilal and the PCE team, have earlier hacked the BJP Delhi unit's website in November 2019, they were behind the Andhra University site in April 2018 and the BJP Goa unit the same year. The official website of the Indore police was being handled by the city crime branch.

The incident has escalated concern among the Madhya Pradesh police, and alert notices have been issued in Indore and neighboring areas in wake of security concerns over a blast threat. While speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra told, "An unknown person had hacked the Indore police website. It was immediately blocked. Will catch the accused soon". "Alert issued in Indore and nearby districts in view of security concerns. Police personnel has been deployed in civilian dress. Bomb disposal squad has been also deployed, "added IGP.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has registered a case and has started an investigation into the matter. The website has been temporarily blocked, and a tech expert team has also been deployed to recover the page, informed the Additional Superintendent of Police Guruprasad Parashar. “We are conducting an in-depth probe into the matter to get details about the hackers and will take appropriate steps accordingly,” Parashar said.

A week ago, Madhya Pradesh was on high alert after Uttar Pradesh police busted two terrorists from Al-Qaeda in Lucknow.