Indrani Mukerjea Refuses To Wear Convict's Uniform In Jail; Moves Court To Seek Exemption

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday moved a special CBI court here seeking exemption from wearing convict's uniform in prison. Mukerjea is currently lodged at the Byculla women's jail in Mumbai.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Shifted To Separate Cell At Byculla Jail, Lodged Near Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea refuses to wear convict's uniform

The prison authorities were asking her to wear the convict's uniform of green sari even though she was only an under-trial accused, she said in her petition. The court asked the prison authorities to submit a reply on January 5. Sheena Bora (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012. The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna. The CBI took over the case later.

READ | Peter Mukerjea Gets Bail In Sheena Bora Murder Case; Bombay HC Stays Order For 6 Weeks

About Indrani's arrest

In December last year, the CBI court had rejected a petition filed by Indrani, who was seeking bail citing deteriorating health. It was her fourth bail plea which had been rejected by the court. In 2012, Indrani along with former husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna had allegedly murdered Sheena over a financial dispute.

READ | Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea Files Bail Plea In Bombay High Court

READ | Sheena Bora Case:Prime Accused Indrani Mukerjea Files Fifth Bail Plea Before Special Court

(With PTI inputs)