WATCH: Industrial Acids & Chemicals Supplied To North-east Delhi Used For Riot-violence?

In the aftermath of the Delhi riots that claimed over 40 lives, Republic Media Network's report has uncovered shocking details of how acid came to be used in the violence. Republic TV's crew went to the shop in the Shiv Vihar residential area which had 'Deepak Band' written on the face of it; however, the area inside housed huge containers and storage tanks of industrial acid, which is supplied to the city, particularly in those areas that were consumed by violence. Furthermore, the factory is located next to a school in the residential area.

READ | 'Goons Threw Petrol Bombs, Fired From Tahir Hussain's Residence': Deceased IB Staffer's Dad In FIR

Shocking revelations

Republic spoke to a former factory worker who revealed that the business of supplying chemicals and acid was run by a certain individual who goes by the name Feroz Khan and is a resident of Yamuna Vihar. The worker further revealed that chemicals were supplied to areas such as Mustafabad, Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar among others. Curiously, all areas where the acid is supplied as mentioned by the worker have experienced riots.

READ | Delhi Violence: SC Lawyer Demands Tahir Hussain's Immediate Arrest, Writes To Delhi Police

A local resident from the area revealed more shocking details. He said that Naeem Khan, the father of Feroz Khan, is said to be a policeman. "There is a plate of Delhi Police hung outside. He threatens everyone that he is from Police. Feroz Khan threatens whoever comes from MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to inspect; Feroz Khan threatens them saying that his father is from Delhi Police and has contacts with high profile people," said the local resident.

Earlier, Republic inspected the 'factory' of AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and found materials unmistakably used in riots such as acid bags, crates full of stones and Molotov cocktails. He has been named in the FIR of IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder.

READ | SAD's Majinder Sirsa Demands 'Narco Test' On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal And Tahir Hussain

Police officials state that 123 FIRs have been registered and 630 people arrested so far in connection with northeast Delhi communal violence. Sources also state that Police has identified over a thousand people who were involved in the riots, accessed with 2000 CCTV videos and screenshots of riot coordination.

READ | Shocking: Crates Of Stones, Petrol Bombs & Chemicals Found At Tahir Hussain's Factory