Infiltration Attempt At Mumbai Airport Runway; One Man Nabbed By CISF, Probe Underway

Amounting to a security threat to Mumbai airport, on Saturday an individual was taken into custody by the stationed CISF personnel for trespassing into the runaway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport terminal. Sources confirmed that the man paraded from the rear side of the airport and scaled the terminal's fencing and barricades as well.

Subsequently, CISF officials, while patrolling, nabbed the person and booked him into custody. While the interrogation is underway at Sahar Airport Police Station in the presence of Intelligence Bureau officials and officials of other competent authorities, nothing suspicious was recovered from the person in concern.

Further, the arrested person's medical test will be carried out to rule out possibilities of any mala fide intentions.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

