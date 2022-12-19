Inherent Powers Of HC Should Be Used Sparingly To Stop Abuse Of Process Of Courts, Secure Ends Of Justice: SC

The high courts have to be mindful that their inherent powers are to be wielded sparingly and only to secure the ends of justice while exercising their jurisdiction under section 482 of the CrPC, the Supreme Court has said.

The provision enables the high courts to pass such orders as may be necessary to give effect to any order under the Code of Criminal Procedure, or to prevent abuse of the process of any court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice.

The top court said if a civil remedy is available and has been adopted, then the high court can quash criminal proceedings to prevent abuse of the process of court.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and JB Pardiwala set aside a Telangana High Court order by which it had refused to quash the criminal proceedings instituted against one R Nagender Yadav at the instance of complainant Potel Babu Yadav. The top court noted that a separate civil case has also been instituted by Potel Babu Yadav before a civil court seeking cancellation of the sale deed dated December 29, 2010 of his plot of land admeasuring 321 square yards situated at Nallagandla village in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. The bench in its recent verdict said, "While exercising its jurisdiction under Section 482 of the CrPC, the High Court has to be conscious that this power is to be exercised sparingly and only for the purpose of prevention of abuse of the process of the court or otherwise to secure the ends of justice." It said whether a complaint discloses a criminal offence or not depends upon the nature of the act alleged thereunder and whether the essential ingredients of a criminal offence are present or not have to be judged by the high court. "A complaint disclosing a civil transaction may also have a criminal texture. But the High Court must see whether the dispute which is in substance of a civil nature is given a cloak of a criminal offence. In such a situation, if civil remedy is available and is in fact adopted, as has happened in the case on hand, the High Court should have quashed the criminal proceeding to prevent abuse of process of court," the bench said.

The top court noted the complainant claims to be the lawful owner of the said plot and it is not in dispute that he had purchased it by way of a sale deed executed in his favour dated May 9, 2008. It said the case of the complainant is that in the sale deed dated May 9, 2008, Nagender Yadav, who is his cousin, is one of the attesting witnesses.

Potel Babu Yadav claimed that Nagender had kept all the original documents of the plot as necessary permissions from different authorities were to be obtained. "It is the case of the complainant that one fine day he came to know that the plot in question had been transferred in favour of one Kalpana Yadav Mangalarapu, a resident of USA. The transfer took place by way of a sale deed said to have been executed by the complainant (Babu Yadav) on December 29, 2010 in favour of Kalpana Yadav Mangalarapu," the bench said. It added in the said sale deed, Nagender is shown as one of the attesting witnesses and, according to the complainant, at no point of time he had executed any such sale deed in favour of Kalpana Yadav and that a bogus and concocted sale deed came to be created by his cousin.

"It is the case of the complainant that his signature on the alleged sale deed has been forged as a part of the criminal conspiracy hatched by the appellant herein (Nagender) in collusion with the other co-accused named in the complaint," the bench noted.

The bench said certain aspects of the matter have been overlooked by the high court and that it is conscious of the fact that perfunctory investigation cannot be a ground either to quash the criminal proceedings or to acquit the accused. "We take notice of the fact that as on date the parties are before the Civil Court. The civil suit…between the parties is pending wherein the contention of the complainant as a plaintiff is that no sale deed dated December 29, 2010 was executed, whereas the contention of the appellant herein as a defendant in the suit is that the sale deed had been executed by the complainant.

"The Civil Court is therefore seized of the question as regards the legality and validity of the disputed sale deed. The matter is sub judice in the Civil Court," the bench said. The bench said at this juncture, and more particularly in the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, it will not be proper to permit the criminal prosecution to proceed further on the allegation of the sale deed being forged. "That question (of validity of sale deed) will have to be decided by the Civil Court after recording the evidence and hearing the parties in accordance with law. It would not be proper having regard to what has been highlighted by us to permit the complainant to prosecute the appellant on this allegation when the validity of the sale deed is being tested before the Civil Court", it said, and allowed the appeal of Nagender.

The top court set aside the high court order and quashed the criminal proceedings against Nagender, while clarifying that this will not come in the way of instituting appropriate proceedings in future in case the civil court comes to the conclusion that the disputed sale deed dated December 29, 2010 is forged. "We refrain ourselves from expressing any opinion as regards the genuineness or otherwise of the sale deed in question as this question is wide open before the Civil Court.

"The Civil Court shall decide the civil suit pending between the parties on its own merits and on the basis of the evidence that may be led by both the sides. It shall be open to the Civil Court to take the opinion of the hand writing expert as regards the signature of the complainant on the disputed sale deed," the top court said.

