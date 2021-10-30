Innovative steps taken to ensure swift justice delivery system: Rijiju

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the Centre is committed to provide justice to every citizen and that various innovative steps have been taken to ensure a swift justice delivery system in the country.

The minister was addressing an awareness-cum-mega legal aid camp at Chandigam in Lolab valley of Kupwara district.

He said the objective of his visit to the north Kashmir district was to assess the implementation of various development and welfare-oriented programmes initiated by the central government.

Rijiju said he felt satisfied with the feedback received from the administration regarding effective implementation of various schemes.

The minister said horticulture and handicrafts of Kashmir are world famous for quality and uniqueness and added that the central government is making every possible effort to make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of prosperous economy.

The minister said Rs 9000 crore has been allocated for the development of lower judiciary in the country. He praised para legal volunteers and said that the legal aid system is going in a proper direction in the union territory.

The programme was part of a pan-India awareness-outreach campaign under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and organised under the supervision of the J-K Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority of Kupwara in association with the district administration.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice also inaugurated a mega legal awareness and services camp at ITI Pattan in Baramulla district.

The camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority of Baramulla under the aegis of the J-K Legal Services Authority with an active collaboration of the district administration.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman of the J-K Legal Services Authority, and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, were present on the occasion.

The minister inspected various stalls installed by different departments to disseminate necessary information about various schemes.

He complimented the efforts of the union territory administration and the District Legal Services Authority for providing hassle-free services to people and added that the central government and the UT administration is duty bound to provide justice to various sections of the society.

Rijiju pitched for making every endeavour and effort to make the availability of justice for all a reality according to the mandate of the Constitution.

He said access to justice is important for ensuring protection of rights of citizens under various enactments and social welfare schemes.

The minister said the government is regularly monitoring the implementation of social services and welfare schemes being provided to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the ground level.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is progressing tremendously in every field and the need of the hour is to provide social services and justice at the doorstep of every citizen. PTI SSB SMN SMN

