Inside Details Of Amit Shah's J&K Security Meet; Relocation Of Kashmiri Pandits On Agenda

With a key security meeting underway in New Delhi, Republic TV has accessed inside details of the discussion being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the government's stand on the security of Kashmiri pandits in the Valley.

As per sources, the government is clear that it will not cower in front of terrorists and has asserted that targeted killings are 'against the idea of India'. Sources have stated that minorities won't be moved to Jammu, but to a safer location like the Headquarters where security can be provided.

8 safe zones to be created for minorities

'The Government cannot facilitate the nefarious designs of terrorists by transferring Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu, however, all employees will be relocated to safe places', sources privy to the meeting told Republic TV. More than 8 safe zones will be created in the Valley but all will not be moved or transferred here. Safe movement of officers and employees will be assured by the government in these zones as well.

Targeted killings are being aimed at low-value targets. Pakistan terror backers are evolving their strategy, their desperation increasing with the situation gradually improving in Kashmir, it was noted in the meeting. These killings get protection from those who benefited from earlier arrangements, i.e. pre-abrogation of Article 370, sources said.

Post abrogation of Article 370, out of 8,000 applications received from Kashmiri pandits for the restoration of land, 6500 applications have been disposed of and about 2500 kanals have been restored. This does not amount to a demographic change, the Centre noted.

It is also being learned that the deceased Hindu teacher from Kulgam Rajni Bala's application was under active consideration for transfer just ahead of her killing.

Amarnath Yatra to be held as per schedule

Till May 31, Jammu & Kashmir saw the highest tourist footfall, and 2.5 lakh people have registered for the Amarnath Yatra, hence there are attempts to create unrest in the valley. Moving these minorities to Jammu will give the wrong message, so the immediate solution is to shift them to a safer location in the valley, as per the inside details.

Measures will be conducted to hold the Amarnath Yatra safely. Notably, the TRF has issued a threat to the Amarnath Yatra, however, it will go on as per schedule. The administration has prepared for up to 20,000 per day pilgrim rush. More than usual rush expected as yatra is happening after a gap of three years.

Chaired by HM Amit Shah, the meeting has J&K LG Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well as DGs of Security Agencies in attendance.

Targeted killings on the rise

Three targeted killings have been recorded in the last 72 hours in the Kashmir valley. A 17-year-old migrant worker Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam whereas on the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank employee was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, and teacher from Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists on Tuesday.

In the wake of the spate of killings, Kashmiri pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the Valley. Kashmir Minority Forum on Wednesday issued a statement urging the Centre to take a 'bold step' and asserted that 'lollipops' such as accommodation, transfers, safety, and security given by the government will not work.