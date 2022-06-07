Inside Track Of Talib Hussain's Arrest; How Pan Card Exposed Hizbul Terrorist's Identity

Republic on Tuesday gathered inside details pertaining to the arrest ofTalib Hussain, the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was nabbed alive in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday, June 4. Sources have revealed that the J&K police went to Bengaluru in search of a suspect named 'Tariq' and a formal communication was established with the police station. The terrorist was detained for questioning, however, nothing concrete was established during interrogation, so he was let off and served a notice to appear in Kishtwar. When he reached Kishtwar, he was questioned but he wasn’t able to answer to the satisfaction of investigating officers.

After a personal search was carried out, officers realized that the photograph on Tariq Hussain's pan card was the same as that of wanted terrorist Talib Hussain. He was identified by the investigating officer as a 'Hizbul-A' category terrorist, following which, he was arrested in Kishtwar.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured the full cooperation of his state police to J&K officers. "Whenever there is a movement of these kind of people, the police keeps a eye on them. Our police will give all kind of cooperation. Previously, this kind of operation happened in Bhatkal and Sirsi. J&K Police had taken the issue seriously and we will give them all kinds of support," said Basavaraj Bommai.

Republic TV also accessed exclusive CCTV footage when Talib was being taken from Bengaluru to Kishtwar. In the visuals accessed by the channel, Talib (seen in yellow) can be seen being escorted by police officers.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested

Commander of the terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Talib Hussain Gujjar was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Saturday, June 4. As per the information, a joint operation was carried out by the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who raided his hideout in the district and arrested him alive.

The terror outfit commander was in active contact with several Pakistani handlers and can reveal details about them, sources believe. In addition to this, he is also said to be the closest aid to the oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat and is said to have spent a lot of years with him before parting ways. Talib Hussain Gujjar is an 'A' category terrorist and was on the wanted list for a very long time.