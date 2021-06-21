'Insidious Toolkit To Promote Communal Hatred': Ex-UP DGP Vikram Singh On Fake Hate Video

As Republic Media Network exposed the propaganda behind the Ghaziabad fake hate video which was widely circulated to give a communal spin to the assault on an elderly Muslim man, Dr Vikram Singh, Former UP DGP called this ploy the most insidious and most complicated toolkit operation to promote communal hatred in the country. The former UP DGP also spoke about the manner in which the video was circulated across social media to project it as communal hate violence, showing the perpetrator's sole agenda was to spread venom and hate.

Highlighting Republic's investigation, Vikram Singh also pointed out that the reach of Ghaziabad Police on social media was minuscule in comparison to the verified Twitter handles that shared the video and convinced the people to believe it was communal violence. Because of the meagre following of Ghaziabad police on social media, the facts of the investigation were not widely circulated despite Ghaziabad Police replied to almost all the verified Twitter handles which propagated the communal hate crime theory.

Congratulating Republic for exposing the Fake Hate Toolkit nexus, Vikram Singh said, "The manner in which they (verified Twitter handles) pursued the matter so vigorously goes on to show that they have their own followers who are following with the single purpose of spreading venom and hate. This axis of evil has survived very long."

"The police have a little number of followers. They need to figure out a system so that the right information is disseminated to the public in a shorter time than the fake news spreaders. The fake news spreaders have their echo chambers," he added.

Republic Investigation exposing the fake hate conspiracy to create communal divide

The investigation conducted by Republic's Special Investigation Team (SIT) shows how the video was systematically circulated on social media platforms with the possibility of sparking off communal tensions, despite Ghaziabad Police's multiple attempts to clarify.

The mute video was first tweeted by Harun Khan on June 13, who according to reports, is currently in Saudi Arabia. Just hours after Harun Khan's video, Ghaziabad Police had replied to his tweet clarifying that the investigation in the matter is underway. Just two hours after the Ghaziabad Police's clarification on Harun Khan's tweet, at 2:24 AM on June 14, a foreigner with a verified Twitter handle shared the mute video with a communal narrative alleging that the victim being assaulted was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. This video is now unavailable in India but can be accessed abroad.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar, a socio-political activist Hansraj Meena was also amongst those that fanned communal flames by sharing the unverified video. What has clearly emerged is that the Ghaziabad Police tried to reply to each person peddling the fake hate narrative regarding the video but were completely drowned out.

The kin of one of the accused has denied any communal angle behind the incident as well. Accused Aadil's brother Fazal, while speaking to Republic Media Network, remarked that key-accused Parvez Gujjar and the victim, identified as Abdul Samad, were friends and that Parvez had sought his help after facing several problems. Fazal said that Parvez had approached the victim for an amulet (the victim is an amulet seller) following which he suffered more problems. As Parvez believed that the amulet had caused him more problems, he along with four others, nabbed the victim and thrashed him, claimed Fazil while denying the communal angle.